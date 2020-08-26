TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mrs. Lois Francis White, 104. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. White was born May 27, 1916, in Tyler, and died August 23, 2020.
Mrs. Lois Francis White
