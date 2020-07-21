Lillian E. Jackson
 CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. Lillian E. Jackson, 92, of Chandler, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Friendship Community Cemetery, Chandler. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Jackson was born June 28, 1928, in Brownsboro, and died July 15, 2020.

