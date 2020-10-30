TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. LaVerne Miner, 96, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, Troup. Interment, Liberty Cemetery, Troup. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Miner was born February 27, 1924, in Troup, and died October 21, 2020.
Mrs. LaVerne Miner
