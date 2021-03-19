Mrs. June Ellis-Warren
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. June Ellis-Warren, 59, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Dale Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. There will be no public viewing.
