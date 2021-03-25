Mrs. Judith Marie Hazelton
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Judith Marie Hazelton, 67, Tyler are scheduled for 2 pm Friday, March 26, 2021 at Harris Creek Cemetery. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 11 am - 3 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
