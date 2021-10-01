Mrs. Janie Holly Williams
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Janie Holly Williams, 96, Tyler, will be 12 pm Sat, Oct. 2, 2021 at New Life Community Church. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing Fri, Oct. 1, 2021 from 6 - 7 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

