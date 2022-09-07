Mrs. Helen Haywood
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Helen Haywood, 68, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Kay Cemetery-Winona under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
