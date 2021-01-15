Mrs. Gwendolyn J. Crayton
TYLER - Private graveside services & burial for Mrs. Gwendolyn J. Crayton, 70, Tyler is scheduled for 12 pm, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Viewing will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 1-7 pm, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
