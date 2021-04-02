Mrs. Glenda Fay Lacy-Sanders
TYLER — Memorial services for Mrs. Glenda Fay Lacy-Sanders, 69, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 3, 2021 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Lawrence E. Brown as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing/face masks are required. No public viewing.
