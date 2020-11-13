TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. Georgie M. Jones, 76, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Higher Heights Community Church. Interment, Kay Cemetery, Winona. Social Distancing and Face Masks are required. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Jones was born January 15, 1944, in Winona and died November 9, 2020.
Mrs. Georgie M. Jones
