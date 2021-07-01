Mrs. Frankie Sanders
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Frankie Sanders, 82, Tyler, will be 11:00 am Friday, July 2, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. V.M. Robertson as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing/face masks are required. Public viewing will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

