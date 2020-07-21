Frankie Jane Crawford
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Frankie Jane Crawford, 68, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Harris Creek Cemetery. Interment, Harris Creek Cemetery. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Crawford was born April 20, 1952, in Austin, and died July 17, 2020.

