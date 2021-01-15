Mrs. Erma Jean Carpenter
LINDALE - Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Erma J. Carpenter, 73, Lindale is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Walnut Springs Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Viewing - Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 10:15 am - 7:00 pm. at CFH Chapel.
