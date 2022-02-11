Mrs. Dorothy J. Neal
FLINT — Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy J. Neal, 82, Flint, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery-Dallas under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 11:30 am-7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
