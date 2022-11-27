Courtesy Mrs. Claudia Jimenez-Gomez Nov 27, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mrs. Claudia Jimenez-GomezTYLER — Services for Mrs. Claudia Jimenez-Gomez, 46, Tyler, have been provided by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Gomez passed on November 25, 2022. She was born October 27, 1976. There will be no public viewing. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gomez Claudia Jimenez Tyler Funeral Home Community Viewing Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 11.26.27.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” (Colossians 3:17) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT Q4 Health Plan Ads Funeral Home Leave Them Something TOMA Program Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Jessilyn Edwards Win 15K Benjamin Breckenridge Christmas Restyle Your Fur Event Gift of Sports Bulletin Trending Topics Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade Kung Fu Tea opens in Tyler with big plans for community East Texas dancers perform in Thanksgiving Day parades Lewis Hamilton turned down ‘Top Gun Maverick’ role in most ‘upsetting’ call of his life