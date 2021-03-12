Mrs. Christine Moore
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Christine Moore, 86, Tyler is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Kennedy-Crawford-Caldwell Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 2-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

