Mrs. Christine Jackson
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Christine Jackson 92, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing Friday, March 26, 2021 from 1:30-7:00p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 