There will be no public viewing.
Mrs. Catherine L. London
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine London, 88, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Mon., April 26, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
