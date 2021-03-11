Mrs. Carrie Williams
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Carrie Williams, 78, Tyler is scheduled for 1 pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at Tyler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11 am - 7 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Legacy football coach Tim Johnson passes away
-
Saving a stranger earns Whitehouse brothers the highest honors from the American Red Cross
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
Man barricades himself in Smith County house after police car chase
-
Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine to people over age 50