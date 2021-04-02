Public viewing will be 3:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Mrs. Brenda Mayfield
TYLER — Graveside services and burial for Mrs. Brenda Mayfield, 63, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Monday, April 5, 2021 at Kay Cemetery, Winona under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing/face masks are required.
