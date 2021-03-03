Mrs. Brenda Gipson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Gipson, 51, Tyler, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Burial will be at County Line Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 11 am - 7 pm.

Recommended For You