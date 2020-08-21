TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Choice was born June 1, 1954, in Stamford, TX, and died August 14, 2020.
Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Choice was born June 1, 1954, in Stamford, TX, and died August 14, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Choice was born June 1, 1954, in Stamford, TX, and died August 14, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Traffic stop shows entire story in Tyler
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19
-
'Abortion is a blessing' billboards come to Carthage, East Texas
-
Three vehicle accident involves motorcycle and Tyler police vehicle
-
COVID-19 recoveries skyrocket in Smith County, bringing active cases down to 501