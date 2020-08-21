Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Choice was born June 1, 1954, in Stamford, TX, and died August 14, 2020.

