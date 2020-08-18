TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice, 66, Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Choice was born June 1, 1954, in Stamford, and died August 14, 2020.
Mrs. Billie McGowan Choice
