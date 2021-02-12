Mrs. Betty Marie Mosley
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Betty Marie Mosley, 75, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at New Canaan Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 1:00 - 7:00 pm.
