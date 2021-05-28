Mrs. Bertha Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Johnson, 93, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public view will be Friday, May 28, 2021 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed