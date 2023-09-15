Mrs. Artie Hughs
TYLER — Memorial Service for Mrs. Artie Hughs, 78, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11am on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Final arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 4:27 pm
