Mrs. Arlee Ball
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Arlee Ball, 102, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Texas Northeast II Judicial Headquarters. Burial will be in Woodville Cemetery in Rusk under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 1:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed