Mrs. Angela Mackey
TYLER — Funeral services & burial for Mrs. Angela Mackey, 57, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, April 2, 2021 at Faith Mission Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Prox as eulogist. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 12:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
