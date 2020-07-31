Mrs. Addie D. Payton
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Addie D. Payton, 76, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Payton was born November 11, 1943, in Tyler, and died July 24, 2020.

