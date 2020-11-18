TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mr. Willie V. Campbell, 74. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Campbell was born June 3, 1946, in Tyler, and died November 13, 2020.
Mr. Willie V. Campbell
