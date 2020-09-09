TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mr. Wilbert “Tree” Loftin, Jr., 70. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Loftin, Jr. was born March 27, 1950, in Bullard, and died September 1, 2020.
Mr. Wilbert “Tree” Loftin, Jr.
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mr. Wilbert “Tree” Loftin, Jr., 70. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Loftin, Jr. was born March 27, 1950, in Bullard, and died September 1, 2020.
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mr. Wilbert “Tree” Loftin, Jr., 70. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Loftin, Jr. was born March 27, 1950, in Bullard, and died September 1, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
East Texas State Fair announces 2020 'Taste of the Fair'
-
Brothers and Boudin: Two teenage siblings open Cajun-inspired burger joint
-
Smith County adds nearly 200 COVID-19 recoveries, 30 cases over Labor Day weekend
-
4 people arrested in connection with disappearance of Jacksonville teen
-
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Chapel Hill, Tatum jump into poll