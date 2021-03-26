Mr. Walter Kenneth Benton
GRAND PRAIRIE — Graveside services & burial for Mr. Walter Kenneth Benton, 66, Grand Prairie, TX is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Kay Cemetery, Winona. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 12-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 