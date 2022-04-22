Mr. Vincent Adkins
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Vincent Adkins, 51, Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hopewell Valley Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
