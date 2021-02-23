Mr. Thomas Jackson
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mr. Thomas L. Jackson, 65, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
