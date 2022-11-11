Mr. Rufus Davis
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Rufus Davis, 87, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at New Generation Baptist Church. Burial will be in Union Prairie Cemetery - Crockett under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
