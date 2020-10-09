Mr. Rudell “Ducie” Gordon, Sr.
 WINONA — Graveside services are scheduled for Mr. Rudell “Ducie” Gordon, Sr., 72, of Winona, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Harris Creek Cemetery. Interment, Harris Creek Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Gordon, Sr. was born April 4, 1948, in Winona, and died October 3, 2020.

