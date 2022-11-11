Mr. Ronnie Campbell
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Campbell, 60, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

