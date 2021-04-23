Mr. Ronald Eugene Deckard
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Ronald Deckard, 54, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be 3:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 23, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
DNA technology leads to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp
-
Tyler father jailed as daughter's frostbitten feet get amputated
-
Child found unresponsive in Tyler motel bathtub dies, investigation ongoing
-
Plano man charged after alleged Bullard teens abduction report
-
Mr. Benjamin A. Robertson