Mr. Ronald Eugene Deckard

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.