Mr. Ronald Eugene Deckard
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Ronald Deckard, 54, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be 3:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, April 23, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 