Mr. Robert James Williams, III
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Robert James Williams, III, 55, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 from 11 a. m. -7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
