Mr Pedro Soto Jara
TYLER TEXAS - Pedro was born 08/18/1954. He passed away 01/18/2021. He is survived by his wife, Evelia Ocañas. Sons: Pedro A. Soto, Jesus Gerardo Soto Daughters: Maria Carrasco, Claudia Gonzales, Yessica Peralta. 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 01/20/2021 from 11am - 2pm Funeral service will be at 2pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
