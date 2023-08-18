Courtesy Mr. Nisan Nash Aug 18, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Nisan NashTYLER — Memorial Service for Mr. Nisan Nash, 46, of Tyler are scheduled for 1pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at True Vine Baptist Church. Services are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 8.18.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "But, 'Let the one who boasts boast in the Lord.' For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends." (2 Corinthians 10:17-18) Newspaper Ads August Multi Media Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Dutch Bros set to open fourth location in Tyler Tyler ISD's Hubbard Huskies start first day of classes PHOTOS: Chapel Hill ISD's Wise Elementary welcomes students for first day of school Think it’s hot now? This study says Texas could reach 125-degree temps within 30 years Smith County jury parking moves during parking garage construction