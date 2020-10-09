Mr. MarCaleb Juwan Lee Smith
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. MarCaleb Juwan Lee Smith, 20, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Higher Heights Community Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Smith was born November 16, 1999, in Tyler, and died October 4, 2020.

