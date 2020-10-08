TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mr. MarCaleb Juwan Lee Smith, 20. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Smith was born November 16, 1999, in Tyler, and died October 4, 2020.
