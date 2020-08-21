Mr. Mac Arthur Smith
 TYLER — Mr. Mac Arthur Smith, 73, of Tyler, Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Rosewood Funeral Home 536 N. Jackson St, Jacksonville 75766. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St, Longview 75601. Mr. Smith was born November 22, 1946, in Chandler, and died August 15, 2020.

