Mr. Levorn Hutchinson, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Levorn Hutchinson, Jr., 63, Tyler, will be 1 pm Sat., June 5, 2021 at Higher Heights Bapt. Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing Fri., June 4, 2021, 10 am - 8 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
 
 

