Mr. Levorn Hutchinson, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Levorn Hutchinson, Jr., 63, Tyler, will be 1 pm Sat., June 5, 2021 at Higher Heights Bapt. Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing Fri., June 4, 2021, 10 am - 8 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.