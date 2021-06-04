Mr. Leroy Abdul-Haqq
TYLER — Graveside/prayer services for Mr. Leroy Abdul-Haqq, 73, Tyler, was held 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the East Texas Islamic Society with Brother Samad Muhammed as eulogist. Burial was in East Texas Islamic Society under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
He died May 30, 2021 and was born April 16, 1948.
 
 

