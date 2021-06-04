He died May 30, 2021 and was born April 16, 1948.
Mr. Leroy Abdul-Haqq
TYLER — Graveside/prayer services for Mr. Leroy Abdul-Haqq, 73, Tyler, was held 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the East Texas Islamic Society with Brother Samad Muhammed as eulogist. Burial was in East Texas Islamic Society under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
He died May 30, 2021 and was born April 16, 1948.
He died May 30, 2021 and was born April 16, 1948.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.