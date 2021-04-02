Public viewing will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 1:00 to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Mr. Larry Hill
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mr. Larry Hill, 73, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 3, 2021 at New Hope Cemetery, Bullard with Elder Frederick Mitchell as Eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required.
