Mr. Kenneth Earl Taylor
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Earl Taylor, 72, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Social distancing and face masks required. Public viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 