Mr. Johnnie Lee West
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnnie Lee West, 70, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Life Journey in Warren, Michigan with Pastor Eric Ferguson as eulogist. Mr. West died February 12, 2021. He was born July 8, 1950.
