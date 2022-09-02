Mr. Jim Arterberry
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Jim Arterberry, 82, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery-Troup under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, September 2, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
